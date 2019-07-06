शहर चुनें

Nepal: Earthquake of more than 4 magnitude on Richter scale struck Kathmandu

नेपाल में आया भूकंप, जानमाल के नुकसान की अभी कोई सूचना नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 04:54 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
नेपाल में शनिवार शाम 4.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया लेकिन संपत्ति को नुकसान या किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक शनिवार शाम 4 बजकर 15 मिनट पर आए भूकंप का केंद्र काठमांडू था। काठमांडू में भी भूकंप का झटका महसूस किया गया। संपत्ति के नुकसान या किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना अभी नहीं मिली है।
nepal earthquake kathmandu richter scale
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

