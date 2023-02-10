Turkey Earthquake: तुर्किये में छह साल की बच्ची को NDRF ने दी नई जिंदगी, गृह मंत्री ने साझा किया वीडियो

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK