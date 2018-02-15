PNB फ्रॉड केस: शुरू हुआ सियासी घमासान, NDA ने UPA पर फोड़ा ठीकरा

We were not in govt in 2011, if Congress is making allegations, were they sleeping from 2011-14? They should've probed it. This govt is taking cognizance of matters & probing them. Congress' was a govt of scams & they established these scamsters: MoS Finance SP Shukla #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/HfubZ01WaT— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
Whatever is coming out is the result of the previous UPA govt, action will be certainly taken on it: Nirmala Sitharaman,Union Defence Minister on #PNBFraudCase in Shillong, earlier today pic.twitter.com/n7qYVaMY3K— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
असम के जोरहाट शहर से एक बड़े विमान हादसे की खबर सामने आई है।
15 फरवरी 2018