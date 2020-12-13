आरपीएफ और एनसीबी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, चरस के साथ दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

In a joint operation conducted by RPF and NCB, two people travelling from Delhi's Nizamuddin to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus were intercepted and arrested for possession of Charas at Mumbai: Railway Protection Force https://t.co/kYUW8RBGe2 pic.twitter.com/NblYMG8YF9— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
