Home ›   India News ›   NCB conducts searches at several locations in south mumbai seize drugs cash worth crores drugs peddler chinku pathan

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीबी ने दक्षिण मुंबई में मारे छापे, जब्त की करोड़ों की नकदी और ड्रग्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 10:01 AM IST
विज्ञापन
नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (फाइल फोटो)
नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में दक्षिण मुंबई के कई स्थानों पर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) ने छापे मारे और ड्रग्स और करोड़ों की नकदी जब्त की। डोंगरी इलाके में मादक पदार्थ बनाने वाली इकाई का भंडाफोड़ किया गया है, जिसका संचालन ड्रग्स पेडर चिंकू पठान किया करता था। उसे कल ही एजेंसी ने गिरफ्तार किया है। यह जानकारी एनसीबी ने दी।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national narcotics control bureau ncb raids drug peddler

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन
विशेष

‘मतभेदों के बावजूद देश के लिए बनाए रखें एकता’, बाइडन के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

21 जनवरी 2021

आदेशों पर हस्ताक्षर करते जो बाइडन
World

मुस्लिम देशों पर प्रतिबंध, स्वास्थ्य से लेकर जलवायु परिवर्तन तक- बाइडन ने पलटे ट्रंप के ये फैसले

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सैफ अली खान और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

तांडव विवाद में निर्देशक को राहत और कंगना रणौत की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पांच खबरें

21 जनवरी 2021

एयरफोर्स वन
World

ट्रंप ने 'एयर फोर्स वन' विमानों को दिया था नया रंग, क्या बाइडन इस फैसले को लेंगे वापस!

21 जनवरी 2021

जो बाइडन
World

अमेरिका: शपथ ग्रहण से पहले ही जो बाइडन प्रशासन ने दी चीन और पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल तैयार नहीं हुए तो गहलोत के सिर ताज पहनाने की कवायद

21 जनवरी 2021

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिका: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पद छोड़ने से पहले समधी, रणनीतिकारों सहित 143 अपराधियों को दिलवाया क्षमादान

21 जनवरी 2021

कमला हैरिस के गांव में जश्न मनाते लोग...
India News

तमिलनाडु: अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस के गांव में लोगों ने मनाया जश्न, देखें वीडियो

21 जनवरी 2021

जो बाइडन ने बाइबिल पर हाथ रखकर ली शपथ
World

अमेरिका : बाइडन ने 127 साल पुरानी बाइबिल पर हाथ रखकर ली शपथ, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

21 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन
India News

गतिरोध दूर, किसान आंदोलन खत्म होने के आसार, आधी बन गई बात, अब हल का पल

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X