महाराष्ट्र: एनसीबी ने दक्षिण मुंबई में मारे छापे, जब्त की करोड़ों की नकदी और ड्रग्स

Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts searches at several locations in south Mumbai, seizes drugs and cash worth crores. Drugs manufacturing unit busted in Dongri area was run by drugs peddler Chinku Pathan who was arrested yesterday, says NCB— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021
