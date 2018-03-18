शहर चुनें

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at Congress plenar

महाअधिवेशन में मनमोहन सिंह पर बोले सिद्धू- आप सरदार भी है और असरदार भी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 03:52 PM IST
महाअधिवेशन में नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
महाअधिवेशन में नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस के महाअधिवेशन में पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता जुटे हुए हैं। जहां कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मिलकर आगामी चुनाव की रणनीति की रूप रेखा पर चर्चा की जा रही है। इस मौके पर पंजाब सरकार में मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने भी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में ऊर्जा का संचार किया। मंच पर पहुंचे नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अपने अंदाज में राहुल गांधी की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल भाई कार्यकर्ताओं को समेट लो। अब लाल किले पर तुम ही झंडा फहराओगे। 
 



पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी छोड़ कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने बीजेपी को भी निशाने पर लिया। उन्होंने बीजेपी नेताओं से राहुल गांधी की तुलना करते हुए कहा कि बीजेपी के नेता बांस है और हमारे राहुल गांधी गन्ना है। 

महाअधिवेशन ने राहुल गांधी पर कांग्रेस की हर हार का ठीकरा फोड़े जाने का मुद्दा भी उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस हारेगी तो सिर्फ वहां के नेताओं की वजह से। हर हार के लिए राहुल को जिम्मेदार ठहराना गलत है। इस मौके पर सिद्धू ने मनमोहन सिंह पर अपनी पुरानी टिप्पणी पर भी माफी मांगी। कहा कि जो आपके मौन ने कर दिया वह बीजेपी का शोर-शराबा भी नहीं कर पाया। आपको पहचानने में मुझे गलती हुई। आप सरदार भी हैं और असरदार भी।     

मनमोहन सिंह पर सिद्धू की टिप्पणी के बाद पूरा हॉल तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से गूंज उठा। सोनिया गांधी ने मुस्कुराते हुए मनमोहन सिंह की तरफ इशारा किया। जिसके बाद मनमोहन सिंह भी मुस्कुराते हुए नजर आए।   
 

navjot singh siddhu congress plenary rahul gandhi manmohan singh

