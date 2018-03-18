महाअधिवेशन में मनमोहन सिंह पर बोले सिद्धू- आप सरदार भी है और असरदार भी

Rahul bhai, karyakartaon ko samet lo, agle saal Lal Qila par jhanda aap hi phehraaoge: Navjot Singh Sidhu at #CongressPlenarySession in Delhi pic.twitter.com/liVdcEBpwP— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018
#WATCH: Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'Aap sardaar bhi hain aur asardaar bhi hain' to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at #CongressPlenarySession in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lHkjoWjqLZ— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018
आगामी 23 मार्च को होने वाले राज्यसभा चुनाव में परचम लहराने की फिराक में है लेकिन चुनाव से पहले ही भाजपा को झटका लग सकता है।
18 मार्च 2018