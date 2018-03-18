महाअधिवेशन में मनमोहन सिंह पर बोले सिद्धू- आप सरदार भी है और असरदार भी

Rahul bhai, karyakartaon ko samet lo, agle saal Lal Qila par jhanda aap hi phehraaoge: Navjot Singh Sidhu at #CongressPlenarySession in Delhi pic.twitter.com/liVdcEBpwP

#WATCH: Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'Aap sardaar bhi hain aur asardaar bhi hain' to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at #CongressPlenarySession in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lHkjoWjqLZ