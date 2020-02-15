गर्ल्स कॉलेज ने खिलवाई थी प्रेम विवाह न करने की कसम, जेन सदावर्ते ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

Maharashtra: Zen Sadavarte, a National Bravery Award winner of this year, met Additional Director General of Police today & filed a complaint over the incident where administration of a girls college in Amravati made students pledge against love marriage on Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/Zf1xdBzAOK— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020
15 फरवरी 2020