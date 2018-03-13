Agar meri kisi baat se kisi ko thes pahuchi hai toh main khed vyakt karta hun: #NareshAgrawal, BJP on his earlier comment 'Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha' pic.twitter.com/6CkbYsmY7Y— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
Khed shabd ka matlab aap samajhte hain?: BJP's Naresh Agrawal on the question 'if will he apologise for his earlier comment' pic.twitter.com/AHEku3elb0— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
संसद भवन के अंदर राहुल गांधी ने लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी से उनके हाल-चाल पूछे लेकिन अमित शाह को नजरअंदाज कर दिया।
13 मार्च 2018