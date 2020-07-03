शहर चुनें
नगालैंड में अब नहीं बिकेगा कुत्तों का मांस, राज्य मंत्रिमंडल ने लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोहिमा Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 05:06 PM IST
stray dogs
stray dogs - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
नगालैंड में कुत्तों की खरीद-फरोख्त और आयात पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। राज्य के मुख्य सचिव तेमजेन तॉय ने कहा कि कुत्तों के बाजार के साथ-साथ उनके मीट (कच्चे और पके हुए) की बिक्री पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है। राज्य के मंत्रिमंडल द्वारा लिए गए इस फैसले की सराहना की जानी चाहिए।
कानूनी रूप से कुत्ते की हत्या और उसका मांस खाना अवैध है। लेकिन अभी भी नगालैंड और पूर्वोत्तर के अन्य राज्यों में कुत्ते का मांस खाया जाता है। स्थानीय लोग कुत्ते के मांस को उच्च पोषण और औषधीय मानते हैं।
 
nagaland dog meat nagaland dog meat market

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

