नगा समस्या सब पर भारी, चुनाव बॉयकाट का फैसला वापस लेने के बाद जमीनी हालत जस की तस

रीता तिवारी, अमर उजाला, कोहिमा Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:41 AM IST
पूर्वोत्तर के तीन राज्यों में इस महीने विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए मतदान होना है, उनमें मेघालय में विकास ही सबसे बड़े मुद्दे के तौर पर उभर रहा है तो उग्रवादग्रस्त नगालैंड में नगा समस्या का समाधान ही सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा है। हालांकि तमाम दलों ने चुनावों के बॉयकाट का फैसला वापस लेते हुए भले ही चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया हो लेकिन जमीनी हालत जस की तस है। 

मौजूदा हालात में राज्य में चुनाव की तस्वीर सामान्य रहने की उम्मीद कम ही है। नगा आदिवासी संगठनों के दबाव में पहले तो कांग्रेस, भाजपा व सत्तारूढ़ नगा पीपुल्स फ्रंट (एनपीएफ) समेत तमाम राजनीतिक दलों ने चुनावी प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा लेने से इनकार कर दिया था। लेकिन पहले भाजपा अपने फैसले से पलटी और उसके बाद दूसरे दल भी अपने पांव पीछे खींचने लगे। 

आदिवासी संगठनों की मांग थी कि चुनावों से पहले या तो नगा समस्या का समाधान हो या फिर तब तक चुनाव टाल दिए जाएं। भाजपा ने इस बार यहां पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो की पार्टी नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक पीपुल्स पार्टी (एनडीपीपी) के साथ तालमेल के तहत 60 में से महज 20 सीटों पर ही उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं। 

बीते 15 साल से सत्ता से बाहर रही कांग्रेस को तो उम्मीदवारों का टोटा है। बीते विधानसभा चुनावों में पार्टी को आठ सीटें मिली थीं, लेकिन अब वे तमाम विधायक पार्टी छोड़ गए हैं। हालांकि प्रदेश कांग्रेस नेताओं का दावा है कि पार्टी को कमतर आंकना सही नहीं होगा।
nagaland assembly election 2018 npf ndpp congress bjp

