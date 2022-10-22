महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के बड़े बिल्डर से मांगी गई थी रंगदारी, पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर को किया गिरफ्तार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Maharashtra | Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police arrested gangster Ganesh Shinde for threatening a builder with extortion. The accused was produced in court yesterday, sent to a 14-day in judicial custody. The complainant is a businessman: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022
