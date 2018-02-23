शहर चुनें

VIDEO: MNS नेता की दबंगई, कैब ड्राइवर से करवाई जबरन उठक-बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 05:54 PM IST
Mumbai: MNS leader Nitin Nandgokar domineering on cab driver
कानून को हाथ में लेकर उसकी धज्जियां उड़ाना राज ठाकरे की पार्टी महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण (एमएनएस) सेना के नेताओं के लिए आम बात है।
ताजा मामला मुंबई में एक कैब ड्राइवर के साथ एमएनएस नेता नितिन नांदगांवकर द्वारा की गई बदतमीजी का है। नांदगांवकर ने ड्राइवर के बैज और यूनिफॉर्म न पहनने पर उससे जबरन उठक-बैठक कराई। 

उन्होंने खुद इसकी वीडियो फेसबुक पर शेयर कर कहा 'पब्लिक की सुरक्षा खतरे में है क्योंकि कई टैक्सी और ऑटो ड्राइवर बिना बैज रजिस्ट्रेशन और यूनिफॉर्म के घूम रहे हैं। वह इसलिए खुले में घूम रहे हैं क्योंकि पुलिस और आरटीओ पुलिस उनसे उनकी इस भूल के लिए मालूमी रकम लेती है।' 

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'मैंने ड्राइवर को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर बिना यूनिफॉर्म और बैज के देखा। मैंने उससे कहा कि उसे नियमों के अनुसार चलना चाहिए। मुझे जो सही लगा मैंने किया।'

देखिए VIDEO :- 
 

 

