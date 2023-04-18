Mumbai Fire: मुंबई के मानखुर्द इलाके में कबाड़ के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में जुटी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH| Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/lz4pkDA989— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed