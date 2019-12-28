शहर चुनें

मुंबई : घाटकोपर में फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दो की मौत, एक अभी भी लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 06:09 AM IST
घाटकोपर में फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
घाटकोपर में फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई के घाटकोपर इलाके में स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में शुक्रवार शाम को भीषण आग लग गई। घटना में एक महिला और एक पुरुष का शव मिला है। एक व्यक्ति अभी भी लापता है। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। 
आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची थीं। दमकल कर्मी लापता व्यक्ति को ढूंढने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। दमकल के मुताबिक आग तीसरे लेवल की है और इस पर काबू पाने के लिए घंटों मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। बता दें कि इस इलाके में कई छोटी फैक्ट्रियां हैं।
maharashtra fire in factory ghatkopar
Big and important news stories of 28 december, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...

28 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

शहरी भारतीयों की सबसे बड़ी चिंता बेरोजगारी, 69 फीसदी मानते हैं देश सही रास्ते पर

28 दिसंबर 2019

Amar Ujala Shabd Samman to be organized today in Mumbai
India News

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान : गुलजार के हाथों ज्ञानरंजन और भालचंद्र नेमाडे को आकाशदीप अलंकरण

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना
India News

पीएम आवास योजना में 6.5 लाख नए घरों की मंजूरी, एक करोड़ के पार पहुंची संख्या

28 दिसंबर 2019

वी नारायणसामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नारायणसामी और किरण बेदी के बीच जुबानी जंग जारी, अब कहा- 'विवेकहीन महिला'

28 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एक जनवरी से पेंशन कम्यूटेशन लागू करने के लिए ईपीएफओ पर दबाव डालेगी सरकार

28 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

सर्दी का सितम: घने कोहरे, शीत लहर, बारिश और ओले के साथ नए साल का स्वागत करेगा मौसम

28 दिसंबर 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

31 दिसंबर तक मिल सकता है नया चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ, जनरल रावत का नाम सबसे आगे

28 दिसंबर 2019

bjp
India News

राज्यों में सशक्त नेतृत्व की कमी से जूझ रही है भाजपा, दिल्ली के विधानसभा चुनाव में खलेगी कमी

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीएसई के सभी स्कूल बनेंगे ‘क्रोध मुक्त जोन’, बोर्ड ने भेजी एडवाइजरी

28 दिसंबर 2019

