Mumbai fire broke out at a building in Maharashtra Nagar in Bandra East

मुंबई: बांद्रा में एक घर में लगी भीषण आग, छह लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 09:59 PM IST
मुंबई के बांद्रा पूर्व में महाराष्ट्र नगर में एक घर में बुधवार शाम को भीषण आग लग गई। यह हादसा शाम 6:17 बजे बांद्रा के कनकिया पैलेस टॉवर के पास अंबेडकर नगर में हुआ। शुरुआती जानकारी के अनुसार, इस घटना में छह लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों में पांच महिलाएं शामिल हैं, जिन्हें उपचार के लिए तुरंत नजदीकी अस्पताल भेजा गया है। 
