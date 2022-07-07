Mumbai Fire: पवई के एक मॉल में लगी आग, 12 दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर 

मुंबई में गुरुवार सुबह बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां हीरानंदनी पवई के एक मॉल में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की सूचना मिलते ही पूरे इलाके में अफरा-तरफी मच गई। इसके बाद 12 दमकल गाड़ियों को मौके पर भेजा गया है।

#UPDATE 12 fire tenders at the spot after a Level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Powai area. No one trapped or injured so far. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/VddV8vQ42r