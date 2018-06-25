शहर चुनें

18 जुलाई से शुरू होगा संसद का मानसून सत्र, हंगामे के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jun 2018 02:04 PM IST
संसद भवन
संसद भवन
संसद का मानसून सत्र इस बार 18 जुलाई से शुरू होकर 10 अगस्त तक चलेगा। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को यहां हुई संसदीय मामलों की कैबिनेट समिति की बैठक में यह सिफारिश की।
इस बैठक गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के अलावा कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद, रामविलास पासवान और प्रकाश जावड़ेकर मौजूद रहे। राष्ट्रपति अब आधिकारिक तौर पर सत्र बुलाएंगे। संसदीय कार्य मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने यहां पत्रकारों से बताया कि सत्र में लगभग 18 कामकाजी दिन होंगे।  बता दें कि इस सत्र में विपक्ष केंद्र की सरकार को जम्मू-कश्मीर में एकाएक राज्यपाल शासन लागू होने के मसले पर घेर सकती है। 
  माना जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार संसद के इस मानसून सत्र में तीन तलाक बिल, ट्रांसजेंडर बिल और ओबीसी के लिए राष्ट्रीय आयोग को संवैधानिक दर्जा का बिल ला सकती है। 

