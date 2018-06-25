माना जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार संसद के इस मानसून सत्र में तीन तलाक बिल, ट्रांसजेंडर बिल और ओबीसी के लिए राष्ट्रीय आयोग को संवैधानिक दर्जा का बिल ला सकती है।
Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from 18th July till 10th August. It will comprise of 18 working days pic.twitter.com/6rGmLtg2EI— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
पार्टी अपने सभी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जयपुर में 3 जुलाई को राज्य में पहली बैठक का आयोजन करने वाली है।
25 जून 2018