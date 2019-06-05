शहर चुनें

अगले 48 घंटों के भीतर केरल में दस्तक दे सकता है मॉनसून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 04:08 PM IST
चिलचिलाती धूप और गर्मी के बीच राहत की खबर है कि मॉनसून अगले 48 घंटों के भीतर केरल में दस्तक दे सकता है। हालांकि मौसम विज्ञानियों का कहना है कि इस साल मॉनसून कमजोर रहेगा।
मौसम का पूर्वनुमान करने वाली संस्था स्काईमेट के मौसम विज्ञानी समर चौधरी का कहना है कि अगले 48 घंटों के भीतर केरल में मॉनसूनके पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। उनके मुताबिक इस साल मानसून कमजोर रहेगा। दिल्ली और इसके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में मानसून के पहुंचने की सामान्य तारीख जून के आखिरी सप्ताह में है। लेकिन इसमें 10-15 दिनों की देरी हो सकती है।

समर चौधरी का कहना है कि पिछले 65 वर्षों में यह दूसरा सबसे सूखा वर्ष है। प्री-मॉनसून के लिए सामान्य वर्षा 131.5 मिमी है जबकि दर्ज की गई वर्षा 99 मिमी है। ऐसी स्थिति उन क्षेत्रों पर अल नीनो के प्रभाव के कारण है, जिसकी वजह से मॉनसून प्रभावित होगी।
 


 

monsoon 2019 monsoon update monsoon in delhi monsoon in kerala monsoon season
