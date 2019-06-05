अगले 48 घंटों के भीतर केरल में दस्तक दे सकता है मॉनसून

Samar Chaudhary, Skymet: Monsoon is expected to make a fall in Kerala within next 48 hours. This year monsoon will be weak. The normal dates of monsoon for Delhi & its adjoining regions is almost the last week of June but it may be delayed by 10-15 days. https://t.co/O3iB6tr6Cj— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
असम पुलिस ने मुंबई पुलिस की तरह मजेदार अंदाज में गांजा पकड़ने की खबर बताई है। असम पुलिस का ये ट्वीट देखकर आप हंस-हंसपर लोटपोट हो जाएंगे। पुलिस ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि जिस किसी का भी गांजा खोया है, वो हमसे संपर्क कर सकता है।
5 जून 2019