Moin Memon, an Ahmedabad resident, has undertaken renovation of a 500-year-old Hanuman temple in Mirzapur #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/8dT7zsBENf— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018
Rajniti waale to jab tak Hindu-Muslim nahi karwayenge tab tak unki roti nahi sikengi. Agar sab Hindu-Muslim bhai ekjut ho gaye, to rajniti waale kuch nahi kar sakenge. Sukoon shanti desh mein rahegi: Moin Memon #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/i28RM7PDK7— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सकरार 'गेम चेंजर' नहीं बल्कि सिर्फ 'नेम चेंजर' है।
5 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.