भूकंप के झटकों से हिला मिजोरम, पीएम मोदी ने सीएम से बात कर लिया हालात का जायजा

देश का उत्तर पूर्वी राज्य मिजोरम सोमवार सुबह भूकंप के झटकों से हिल गया। भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.5 रही। केंद्र ने जानकारी दी की, राज्य में सुबह 4.10 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। वहीं, इसका केंद्र चम्फाई कस्बे से 27 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-दक्षिण पश्चिम में था।

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/bmOqIAHsfr

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga

Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/K8lSFgPNHn