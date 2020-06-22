शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Mizoram Earthquake Today Latest News: Earthquake strikes Mizoram Champhai today at 4 Am morning

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला मिजोरम, पीएम मोदी ने सीएम से बात कर लिया हालात का जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 09:31 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala

ख़बर सुनें
देश का उत्तर पूर्वी राज्य मिजोरम सोमवार सुबह भूकंप के झटकों से हिल गया। भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.5 रही। केंद्र ने जानकारी दी की, राज्य में सुबह 4.10 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। वहीं, इसका केंद्र चम्फाई कस्बे से 27 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-दक्षिण पश्चिम में था। 
  वहीं, राज्य में आए भूकंप को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सूब के मुख्यमंत्री जोरामथंगा से बात की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, मिजोरम के मुख्यमंत्री जोरामथंगा से वहां आए भूकंप को लेकर बातचीत की है। साथ ही केंद्र की तरफ से हर संभव सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया है। 
AFCAT 2020: ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो एयरफोर्स कॉमन एडमिशन टेस्ट की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
Click Here
earthquake mizoram

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

