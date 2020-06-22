भूकंप के झटकों से हिला मिजोरम, पीएम मोदी ने सीएम से बात कर लिया हालात का जायजा

वहीं, राज्य में आए भूकंप को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सूब के मुख्यमंत्री जोरामथंगा से बात की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, मिजोरम के मुख्यमंत्री जोरामथंगा से वहां आए भूकंप को लेकर बातचीत की है। साथ ही केंद्र की तरफ से हर संभव सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया है।
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/bmOqIAHsfr— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020
Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020
Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/K8lSFgPNHn
