Delhi ›   Election Commission ask name for Mizoram CEO

मिजोरम सीईओ पद के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने मांगे नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मिजोरम Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 04:20 AM IST
voter list
voter list
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग ने शनिवार को मिजोरम के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी (सीईओ) के लिए विकल्प खोजने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की। सिविल सोसाइटी और छात्र संगठनों का एक समूह सीईओ को हटाने की मांग करते हुए इसके लिए आंदोलन कर रहा है।
आयोग के एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि शनिवार को हुई एक बैठक में चुनाव निकाय ने मिजोरम के मुख्य सचिव से राज्य के सीईओ के पद के लिए नामों का एक पैनल मांगने का फैसला किया है। आगे की प्रक्रिया उप निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुदीप जैन के नेतृत्व वाले दल से मिली रिपोर्ट के बाद ही की जाएगी।

mizoram ceo चुनाव आयोग election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

