शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Misconceptions on CAA spreading power seekers

सत्ता चाहने वाले फैला रहे सीएए पर गलतफहमी : फिरोज बख्त अहमद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 05:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Firoz Bakht Ahmed
Firoz Bakht Ahmed - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद के मौलाना आजाद राष्ट्रीय उर्दू विश्वविद्यालय के कुलाधिपति फिरोज बख्त अहमद ने बृहस्पतिवार को सीएए और एनआरसी को लेकर चल रहे हंगामे को सत्ता चाहने वालों का कारनामा बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएए और एनआरसी का आपस में कोई सीधा संबंध ही नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
 

इसके बावजूद नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिकता रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) को लेकर वे लोग गलतफहमी फैला रहे हैं, जो सत्ता में आना चाहते हैं।

इनमें कुछ विपक्षी दल और नेता शामिल हैं। अहमद ने सीएए पारित कराने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने कहा, मोदी और उनके साथियों इस बात के लिए सलाम कि उन्होंने ऐसे लोगों (पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश व अफगानिस्तान में प्रताड़ित अल्पसंख्यकों) को शरण देने का निर्णय लिया है।  
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

BJP Shivsena
India News

शिवसेना की अमित शाह को सलाह, शरजील इमाम जैसे कीड़ों तो तत्काल खत्म करें

31 जनवरी 2020

रामबाग इंटर कॉलेज में अटल कक्ष का लोकार्पण करते दिनेशजी व अन्य।
Hathras

नागरिक संशोधन का विरोध करने वाले कर रहे राष्ट्रद्रोह का काम: दिनेश शर्मा

31 जनवरी 2020

हाथरस जक्शन पर सीएए के समर्थन आयोजित बैठक को संबोधित करते विधायक सदर व मंचासीन सांसद व अ्र्र्र्र?
Hathras

देश विरोधी बात करने वाले छात्र आतंकवादी हो सकते है छात्र नहीं ः सांसद

31 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
caa
Moradabad

देर रात तक जुटी रही भीड़, जुमे की नमाज पर पैनी नजर

31 जनवरी 2020

Shot at students protesting against CAA in Jamia
Delhi

जामिया में सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों पर चलाई गोली

31 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

सीएए: शाहीन बाग में नहीं हुई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, गोली चलाने के मामले में एफआईआर की मांग

31 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
caa nrc
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुरक्षित लौटे बच्चे
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबादः सभी बच्चे सुरक्षित, आरोपी ढेर, सीएम योगी ने किया पुलिस को 10 लाख देने का एलान

31 जनवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोग
Kanpur

ऑपरेशन मासूम: घर में हर ओर गूंज रही थी 21 मासूमों की चीखें, माता पिता दौड़े तो शुरू कर दी फायरिंग

31 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष

31 जनवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता ने बिस्कुट, सिगरेट के बाद मांगा मकान और फिर पीने लगा शराब

31 जनवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम (दाएं) और घायल बालू देव (बाएं)
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: बहुत क्रूर था अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष, 19 साल पहले काट दिया था पड़ोसी का गला

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जामिया के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

सीएए: जामिया फायरिंग के बाद छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, आरोपी शख्स के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

30 जनवरी 2020

Coronavirus
Education

ग्लेशियर में 15 हजार साल से जिंदा है वायरस, मचा सकता है दुनिया में तबाही

30 जनवरी 2020

Jawani jaaneman
Bollywood

सैफ के लिए करियर का लिटमस टेस्ट बनी जवानी जानेमन, पहले दिन इतने करोड़ कमाने पर ही होगी हिट

30 जनवरी 2020

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम भारत
Cricket News

वेलिंगटन में यह गलती नहीं दोहराना चाहेंगे विराट, यंग ब्रिगेड के साथ कल देंगे कीवियों को टक्कर

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

नेपाल में फिर दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के चार भारतीयों की मौत, 10 दिन में दूसरा हादसा

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फांसी
India News

29 को फांसी पर चढ़ेगा तीन साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म-हत्या का दोषी

तीन साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने के बाद उसकी हत्या करने वाला 22 वर्षीय युवक 29 फरवरी को फांसी पर चढ़ाया जाएगा।

31 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मोहन भागवत(फाइल फोटो)
India News

विविधता में ही छिपी है एकता, इसका सम्मान करें : भागवत

31 जनवरी 2020

india pakistan wagah border
India News

वाघा सीमा पर जुटने वाली भीड़ बताती है भारत-पाकिस्तान की हालत

31 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केस: दरिंदों के वकील ने कहा- भगवान नहीं हैं राष्ट्रपति या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज, क्या मुकेश को कल होगी फांसी?

31 जनवरी 2020

NGT
India News

पीईटी बोतलों में पेय पदार्थों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध वाली याचिका पर रिपोर्ट दे सीपीसीबी: एनजीटी

31 जनवरी 2020

Budget session In Parliament
India News

संसद का बजट सत्र आज से, सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच सदन में खींचतान की जमीन तैयार

31 जनवरी 2020

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

देश विरोधी प्रदर्शन की इजाजत को लेकर भारत ने ब्रिटेन को जमकर लगाई लताड़

31 जनवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद(फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद का संबोधन आज

31 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष
India News

दिलीप घोष ने महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ अपमानजनक टिप्पणी की

31 जनवरी 2020

सोनिया गांधी
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी को लेकर संसद परिसर में आज धरना देगी कांग्रेस

31 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में CAA, NRC और NPR के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया ।

30 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह 1:27

जामिया फायरिंग: अमित शाह बोले, 'ऐसी घटना बर्दाश्त नहीं, कठोर कार्रवाई करेंगे'

30 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:04

31 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

30 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:36

बीते 50 सालों में कैसे हुई इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया 3:01

जामिया में फायरिंग के बाद हालात तनावपूर्ण, विपक्ष ने भाजपा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

Related

vinay mohan kwatra
India News

विनय मोहन क्वात्रा नेपाल में भारत के राजदूत नियुक्त, मंजीव सिंह पुरी का लिया स्थान

31 जनवरी 2020

caa support
India News

सीएए समर्थक विज्ञापन फिल्मों को सीबीएफसी की अनुमति की प्रतीक्षा

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में तैयार हो रही 'खास चाय', जलवायु परिवर्तन का भी नहीं होगा असर

30 जनवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में CAA, NRC और NPR के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

30 जनवरी 2020

media shows Shaheen Bagh then what is the fault of BJP?
India News

मीडिया शाहीन बाग दिखाती है तो इसमें भाजपा का क्या दोष?

30 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह
India News

जामिया फायरिंग: अमित शाह बोले, 'ऐसी घटना बर्दाश्त नहीं, कठोर कार्रवाई करेंगे'

30 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited