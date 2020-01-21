गृह मंत्रालय: पहली बार मोबाइल एप के जरिए होगी 2021 की जनगणना

Ministry of Home Affairs: While confidentiality about your data is guaranteed by Census Act, 1948; the same law specifies penalty for both public & census officials for non-compliance or violation of any provision of the Act. (2/2)— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020
सीएए, एनपीआर और एनआरसी के विरोध के नाम पर 15 दिसंबर को शाहीन बाग से शुरू हुआ महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन देश के कई हिस्सों में फैल रहा है।
21 जनवरी 2020