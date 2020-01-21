शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Home Affairs says 2021 census will conducted with a mixed mode approach mobile app

गृह मंत्रालय: पहली बार मोबाइल एप के जरिए होगी 2021 की जनगणना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 02:54 PM IST
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश में इन दिनों 2021 जनगणना को लेकर कई तरह की बातें की जा रही हैं। इसी बीच केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय का कहना है कि अगली जनगणना मोबाइल एप के जरिए होगा। मंत्रालय ने कहा, '2021 की जनगणना अपनी तरह की पहली जनगणना थी जिसे मिक्सड मोड अप्रोच- एक मोबाइल एप (रजिस्ट्रार जनरल ऑफ इंडिया कार्यालय द्वारा बनाया गया) के जरिए किया जाएगा। जनसंख्या गणना के चरण के दौरान जनता के पास ऑनलाइन आत्म गणना की सुविधा होगी।'
विज्ञापन
मंत्रालय ने आगे कहा, 'जहां आपके डाटा के बारे में गोपनीयता की गारंटी जनगणना अधिनियम, 1948 के द्वारा दी जाती है। वहीं इसी कानून के तहत सार्वजनिक और जनगणना अधिकारियों दोनों के लिए अधिनियम के किसी भी प्रावधान के गैर-अनुपालन या उल्लंघन के लिए जुर्माना देना पड़ सकता है।'


अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल: राज्य में नहीं लागू होगा एनपीआर, जनगणना में दिया जाएगा पूरा सहयोग

20 जनवरी 2020

अमीनगर सराय के डौला गांव में जनगणना कर्मचारियों को खरी खोटी सुनाते लोग।
Baghpat

सीएए के फेर में आर्थिक गणना करने गई टीम का घेराव, हंगामा

19 जनवरी 2020

Census 2020: uttarakhand Population Crosses crore in 2011 Census
Dehradun

जनगणना: साल 2011 में ‘करोड़पति’ हो गया था उत्तराखंड, आबाजी में हुई थी रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
16th census will start from April 2020, these questions will be asked
Dehradun

एक अप्रैल से शुरू होगी 16वीं जनगणना, इस बार ये होंगे सबसे अहम सवाल

19 जनवरी 2020

Census India
India News

स्कूल मास्टर अपने मोबाइल से करेंगे एनपीआर और जनगणना का काम, एनपीआर पर जानकारी देना जरूरी नहीं

15 जनवरी 2020

Anglo Indian Member Census in india Big Question in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड विस सत्र: देश में एंग्लो इंडियन की जनगणना पर उठे सवाल, मंत्री का जवाब सुनकर हर कोई हैरान

8 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
ministry of home affairs census
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बोले शाह- जिसको विरोध करना है करे, सीएए वापस नहीं होने वाला है

21 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम के साथ झगड़े से तंग आकर सिद्धार्थ ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, छोड़ सकते हैं शो!

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शिखर धवन चोटिल
Cricket News

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, शिखर धवन न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज से बाहर

21 जनवरी 2020

Alia Bhatt Mother Soni Razdan, Afzal Guru
Bollywood

अफजल गुरु की फांसी पर आलिया की मां सोनी राजदान ने उठाया सवाल, कहा- 'बलि का बकरा क्यों बनाया'

21 जनवरी 2020

sidharth shukla, shehnaz gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Gaurav Chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

21 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

200 करोड़ क्लब के करीब पहुंची अजय की तानाजी, जानें दीपिका की छपाक का भी कलेक्शन

21 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद निर्भया के माता पिता
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के पिता ने कोर्ट से की यह मांग, बोले- हर नई याचिका से तेज हो जाती है धड़कन

21 जनवरी 2020

Tahira Kashyap
Bollywood

कैंसर के वक्त ताहिरा की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood

इंजीनियरिंग करने वाला लड़का कैसे बना बॉलीवुड का 'धोनी', ऐसे पलटी किस्मत

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

shaheen bagh caa protest
India News

शाहीन बाग जैसे प्रदर्शनों के आगे नहीं झुकेगी सरकार, विपक्ष फैला रहा है भ्रम

सीएए, एनपीआर और एनआरसी के विरोध के नाम पर 15 दिसंबर को शाहीन बाग से शुरू हुआ महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन देश के कई हिस्सों में फैल रहा है।

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईएमएफ की मुख्य अर्थशास्त्री गीता गोपीनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Gita Gopinath: आईएमएफ की रिपोर्ट के बाद चर्चा में आईं गीता गोपीनाथ, जानिए इनके बारे में

21 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : बीटिंग रिट्रीट में नहीं बजेगी 'अबाइड विथ मी' धुन, 'वंदे मातरम' ने ली जगह

21 जनवरी 2020

टीडीपी सांसद जयदेव गल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Andhra Pradesh: आंध्र प्रदेश तीन राजधानियों वाला देश का पहला राज्य, टीडीपी सांसद को मिली जमानत

21 जनवरी 2020

जेपी नड्डा
India News

आसान नहीं है भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा की राहें, हर कदम पर हैं चुनौतियां

21 जनवरी 2020

एसएसबी महिला दस्ता
India News

केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बलों में घट सकती है महिलाओं की स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति की उम्र

21 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

'सांसदों-विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित करने की स्पीकर की शक्तियों पर विचार करे संसद'

21 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

टिकट बंटवारे पर भारी पड़े भाजपा नेताओं के मतभेद, दिग्गजों के सामने उतारे कमजोर उम्मीदवार

21 जनवरी 2020

आईपीएस अलंकृता सिंह, जहां इरादे ही सबकुछ हैं।
India News

मां की एक नसीहत ने बनाया आईपीएस, आज खुद बना रही हैं आईपीएस

21 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषी की दया याचिका पर फैसले के बारे में पूछा

21 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

यहां जलती सिगरेट फेंकने पर भरना होगा पांच लाख का जुर्माना

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लगी भीषण आग के बाद यहां कड़े कानून तय किए जा रहे हैं ताकि ऐसी स्थिति फिर दोबारा देखने को ना मिले। नए नियम के मुताबिक अगर आपने सड़क पर जलती हुई सिगरेट फेंकी तो आपको लाखों रुपये के जुर्माना भरना पड़ सकता है।

21 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 1:54

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : बीटिंग रिट्रीट में नहीं बजेगी 'अबाइड विथ मी' धुन, 'वंदे मातरम' ने ली जगह

21 जनवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:24

नोएडा पुलिस की करतूत, दूध की चोरी करते कैमरे में हुए कैद

21 जनवरी 2020

अल्पा पटेल 1:19

गुजरात के नवसारी में भजन गायिका अल्पा पटेल पर लोगों ने उड़ाए 25 लाख रुपये, देखिए वीडियो

21 जनवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:10

सावधान! सड़क पर खड़े होकर सेल्फी लेने से पहले देख लें ये खबर

21 जनवरी 2020

Related

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने जेपी नड्डा
India News

शाह से बड़ी सियासी लकीर खींचने की चुनौती, सौम्य और मिलनसार नड्डा को लगातार देनी होगी अग्निपरीक्षा

21 जनवरी 2020

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या मामले में अब क्यूरेटिव याचिका दाखिल, पीस पार्टी ने खटखटाया सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा

21 जनवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार ने कहा- हमारे पास नहीं है 'टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग' के बारे में कोई जानकारी

21 जनवरी 2020

रजनीकांत के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन
India News

पेरियार के खिलाफ कथित टिप्पणी पर घिरे रजनीकांत, घर के बाहर लोगों का प्रदर्शन

21 जनवरी 2020

death sentence data capital punishment 2019 data national law university, project 39A statistics
India News

2019: भारत में कितने लोगों को सुनाई गई सजा-ए-मौत, दूसरे स्थान पर रहा उत्तर प्रदेश

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नाबालिग बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म करने वाले 80 प्रतिशत आरोपी परिचित, पुलिस चला रही जागरूकता अभियान

21 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited