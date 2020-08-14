स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर वीरता पुरस्कारों का एलान, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी की सूची

Ministry of Home Affairs announces list of medal awardees to the police personnel on #IndependenceDay 2020. Total 215 personnel get Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 80 awarded with President's police medal for distinguished service (PPM) & 631 for medal for meritorious service. pic.twitter.com/Fd4ay3tde5— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020
