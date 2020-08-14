शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Home Affairs announces list of medal awardees to the police personnel on Independence Day 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर वीरता पुरस्कारों का एलान, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी की सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 01:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पुलिस अधिकारियों को प्रदान किए जाने वाले वीरता पुरस्कारों की घोषणा कर दी है। मंत्रालय ने इसे लेकर विजेताओं की सूची भी जारी की है। इसके अनुसार कुल 215 कर्मियों को वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक के लिए चयनित किया गया है। 80 लोगों को विशेष सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक के लिए चुना गया है। वहीं, 631 लोगों को मेधावी सेवा के लिए पदक के लिए चुना गया है।
विज्ञापन

 
 
दिल्ली पुलिस भर्ती 2020: लड़कियों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, 1,944 वैकेंसी के लिए सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus Vaccine
Health & Fitness

Sputnik V पर रूस का बड़ा दावा, छह साल से तैयार कर रहे थे कोरोना की वैक्सीन

14 अगस्त 2020

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता प्रशांत भूषण
India News

वकील प्रशांत भूषण अवमानना के दोषी करार, 20 अगस्त को सजा पर बहस

14 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
इस्रायल और यूएई के बीच समझौते में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की अहम भूमिका रही
World

इस्रायल-यूएई समझौता : क्या हैं इस दोस्ती के मायने? किसे फायदा किसे नुकसान...

14 अगस्त 2020

सोने चांदी की कीमत
Bazar

इस सप्ताह 2,000 रुपये गिरा सोने का वायदा भाव, जानिए कितनी हुई चांदी की कीमत

14 अगस्त 2020

विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण
Aligarh

विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण: वर्दी का अपमान जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाऊंगा, निलंबित एसओ बोले-मारना था तो सादे में बुला लेते

14 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
शम्मी कपूर
Bollywood

पहली पत्नी की मौत से टूट गए थे शम्मी कपूर, दूसरी बीवी के सामने रखी थी ये अजीब शर्त

14 अगस्त 2020

professor alexander chucalin
World

पहली कोरोना वैक्सीन बनाने का रूस का दावा विवादों में, स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के वैज्ञानिक ने दिया इस्तीफा

14 अगस्त 2020

वरुण धवन, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में सीबीआई जांच के लिए एकजुट हुआ बॉलीवुड, वरुण धवन सहित इन स्टार्स ने उठाई आवाज

14 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट : फ्लोरिडा विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिकों का वायरस पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

14 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

रिया के दावे को मनोचिकित्सकों ने नकारा, बोले- 'भयानक तस्वीर देख विक्षिप्त नहीं हो सकता सामान्य व्यक्ति'

14 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited