Minister Naqvi offerd "Chadar" at Ajmer Shrine on behalf of PM Modi

मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने अजमेर शरीफ में मोदी की तरफ से चढ़ाई चादर

न्यूजडेस्क अमरउजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 01:50 PM IST
मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी अजमेर शरीफ में चादर चढाते हुए
मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी अजमेर शरीफ में चादर चढाते हुए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अल्पसंख्यक मामलों के केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने बुधवार को सूफी संत ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन चिश्ती की अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह पर चादर चढ़ाई। ये चादर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नकवी को 807वें उर्स के मौके पर चढ़ाने के लिए शांति और सद्भावना की कामना के साथ भेंट की थी। 
पहले भी प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा भेंट की गई चादर नकवी अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह में चढ़ाते रहे हैं। पिछले साल भी उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दी गई चादर अजमेर शरीफ में चढ़ाई थी। इससे पहले नकवी ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात की थी, इसी दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें चादर सौंपी थी।

 

lok sabha elections 2019 mukhtar abbas naqvi ajmer sharif khwaja moinuddin chishti pm modi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

