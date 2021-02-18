शहर चुनें

भाजपा में शामिल होंगे 'मेट्रो मैन' ई श्रीधरन, 21 फरवरी को लेंगे पार्टी की सदस्यता

Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 12:20 PM IST
मेट्रो मैन ई श्रीधरन
मेट्रो मैन ई श्रीधरन - फोटो : ANI
भारत में 'मेट्रो मैन' के नाम से मशहूर ई श्रीधरन भाजपा में शामिल होने वाले हैं। वे 21 फरवरी से केरल भाजपा प्रमुख के सुरेंद्रन की अगुवाई में आयोजित होने वाली विजय यात्रा के दौरान औपचारिक रूप से पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण करेंगे।
