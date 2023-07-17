Jain Monk Death Case: नंदी महाराज की हत्या पर फूटा जैन समाज का गुस्सा, बेंगलुरु से अब दिल्ली तक प्रदर्शन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कर्नाटक में दिगंबर जैन मुनि आचार्य श्री कामकुमारा नंदी महाराज की हत्या पर बवाल बढ़ता जा रहा है। जैन समुदाय के लोगों का गुस्सा बढ़ गया है। यह लोग सोमवार को दिल्ली के जंतर- मंतर में पहुंच गए हैं।
बता दें, कर्नाटक का मामला दिल्ली तक पहुंच गया है। जैन समुदाय के लोग सोमवार को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पहुंचे। यहां इन्होंने नारे लगाए और विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
#WATCH | A protest by the members of the Jain community, over the murder of a Jain monk in Karnataka, underway at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lGwRU4yd7O— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed