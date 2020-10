तिरंगा नहीं उठाने के बयान पर घिरीं महबूबा, केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर ने की निंदा

How Mehbooba Mufti insulted national flag, there can be nothing more objectionable. J&K is India's inseparable part. Art. 370 abrogation was constitutional process. We condemn her remark but why's so-called secular lobby silent at this anti-national remark?: Union Min RS Prasad https://t.co/h2XZzrHnNG pic.twitter.com/rcJjVwugtk