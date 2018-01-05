Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Medical admission scam Supreme Court quashed FIR against CBI officials

मेडिकल दाखिला घोटाला: सीबीआई अधिकारियों के खिलाफ FIR को SC ने खारिज किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:34 PM IST
Medical admission scam Supreme Court quashed FIR against CBI officials
सीबीआई
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट के जज के घर पर गलती से छापा मारने के मामले में सीबीआई अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर खारिज कर दी है। इस मामले में जांच एजेंसी सीबीआई और इसके अधिकारियों ने ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट के वर्तमान जज के सामने अपनी गलती मानते हुए माफी मांगी ली। जिसके बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज मामले को खारिज कर दिया। 

गौरतलब है कि सरकार द्वारा ब्लैकलिस्ट की गई मेडिकल कॉलजे में दाखिला मामले की सीबीआई जांच कर रही है। इस मामले में जांच एजेंसी के अधिकारी एक रिटायर्ड जज की तलाश में थे। इसी सिलसिले में पिछले साल सितंबर के महीने में सीबीआई अधिकारियों ने कटक में ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट ने वर्तमान जज के सरकारी आवास पर आधी रात को छापेमारी की थी। 

इस घटना से गुस्साए वकीलों ने विरोध में हड़ताल की और घटनी की न्यायिक जांच की मांग की थी। जिसके बाद ओडिशा पुलिस ने सीबीआई टीम के खिलाफ घर में अनाधिकृत प्रवेश का केस दर्ज किया था। सीबीआई ने सफाई में कहा था कि उनसे गलती हो गई क्योंकि वे जिस रिटायर्ड जज की तलाश में थे वे पहले इसी पते पर रहते थे। 
cbi supreme court odisha high court

