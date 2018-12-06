शहर चुनें

उचित प्रक्रियाओं से गुजरने के बाद मिशेल को लाया गया भारत : विदेश मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 04:57 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रविश कुमार ने कहा कि सभी उचित प्रक्रियाओं का पालन करने के बाद और सभी न्यायिक प्रक्रियाओं को समाप्त करने के बाद क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को भारत में प्रत्यार्पित किया गया। फिलहाल मामला केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) द्वारा संभाला जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह भारत और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के बीच सहयोग का एक उदाहरण है। 
वहीं विदेश मंत्रालय ने भारत, ईरान के चाबहार में हुए घिनौने आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा की है। प्रवक्ता रवीश ने कहा कि हम पीड़ितों के परिवारों के लिए शोक व्यक्त करते हैं। अपराधियों को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि आतंक के किसी भी कृत्य के लिए कोई औचित्य नहीं हो सकता है।

