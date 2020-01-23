ओडिशा: माओवादियों ने सड़क बना रहे कर्मचारियों को पीटा, वाहनों में लगाई आग

Odisha: Maoists thrashed workers & set on fire 2 JCB machines, a roller,& a mixture machine deployed for road construction work in Niyamgiri, Rayagada district on Tuesday night. Maoists also issued posters threatening authorities to immediately stop road construction in the area. pic.twitter.com/haGkJMOSHL— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
23 जनवरी 2020