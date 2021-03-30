बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mansukh Hiren death case, Antilia case, Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare sent to NIA custody till 7th April, Another car of Sachin vaze recovered

एंटीलिया मामला : अदालत ने विनायक शिंदे और नरेश को सात अप्रैल तक एनआईए की हिरासत में भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Tue, 30 Mar 2021 04:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मनसुख हिरेन
मनसुख हिरेन - फोटो : Amar Ujala
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मनसुख हिरेन मौत मामले में मुंबई की एक अदालत ने विनायक शिंदे और नरेश को सात अप्रैल तक एनआईए की हिरासत में भेज दिया है। वहीं सचिन वाजे को लेकर ताजा जानकारी आ रही है कि उनकी एक और कार नवीं मुंबई से जब्त की गई है।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national mansukh hiren antilia case nia
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राहुल गांधी
India News

केरल: पूर्व सांसद की अभद्र टिप्पणी, कहा- राहुल गांधी अविवाहित, इसलिए जाते हैं गर्ल्स कॉलेज

30 मार्च 2021

एसपी सिटी सेकंड ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह मा्मले की जानकारी देते
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद : स्कूटी चालक को लिफ्ट देने के बदले कहा थैंक्यू, जाने के बाद पता चला मार गया गोली

30 मार्च 2021

प्रभास
Bollywood

साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास ने खरीदी अपनी ड्रीम कार, हैदराबाद की सड़कों पर दौड़ाई छह करोड़ की लेम्बोर्गिनी

30 मार्च 2021

गायक दिलजान
Amritsar

दुखद खबर : पंजाबी गायक दिलजान की सड़क हादसे में मौत, दो अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाला था नया गीत

30 मार्च 2021

कंगना रनौत, करण जौहर
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने फिर से करण जौहर पर साधा निशाना, कहा- ‘कुछ लोग जो पापा बनकर इंटरव्यू लेते हैं...’

30 मार्च 2021

श्वेता तिवारी-पलक-रेयांश
Bollywood

'पलक ने मुझे पिटते हुए देखा', श्वेता तिवारी ने फिर बयां किया टूटी शादियों पर अपना दर्द

30 मार्च 2021

आईपीएल 2021
Cricket News

आईपीएल 2021: वनडे सीरीज के बाद भारत में ही रुके ये 11 इंग्लिश क्रिकेटर, जानें कौन-किस टीम से खेलेगा

30 मार्च 2021

स्वेज नहर में फंसा एवरगिवन जहाज
World

स्वेज नहर: जानिए क्या है इसका इतिहास और कब-कब यहां फंसे थे जहाज

30 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो)
India News

भारत में कोरोना: कोविड-19 की बढ़ती रफ्तार, जानें पहली की तुलना में क्यों ज्यादा खतरनाक है दूसरी लहर?

30 मार्च 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत आज
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: आज मिली राहत, पांच दिन बाद घटे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए कितनी हैं कीमतें

30 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X