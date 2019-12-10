शहर चुनें

 मनोहर जोशी बोले, भाजपा और शिवसेना को एक साथ रहना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 05:53 PM IST
मनोहर जोशी
मनोहर जोशी - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर जोशी ने भाजपा और शिवसेना को एक साथ रहने का सुझाव दिया है। जोशी ने कहा, मेरे विचार से ये बेहतर होगा कि भाजपा और शिवसेना एक साथ रहें। लेकिन दोनों दल फिलहाल ऐसा नहीं चाहते। 
बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र चुनाव के बाद भाजपा शिवसेना के रास्ते अलग हो गए हैं। भाजपा शिवसेना ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा और स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल किया। लेकिन शिवसेना ने सीएम पद के लिए 50-50 का फॉर्मूला रखकर नया विवाद छेड़ दिया। उद्धव ठाकरे ढाई साल के लिए सीएम पद को लेकर अड़ गए। नतीजतन भाजपा को शिवसेना से अलग होना पड़ा। शिवसेना ने कांग्रेस और एनसीपी के साथ मिलकर सरकार बना ली। उद्धव ठाकरे ने सीएम पद की कमान संभाली। पहली बार ठाकरे परिवार से कोई सीएम बना है।  
 
manohar joshi bjp shiv sena maharashtra politics amit shah uddhav thackeray
