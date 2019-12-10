 मनोहर जोशी बोले, भाजपा और शिवसेना को एक साथ रहना चाहिए

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra & Shiv Sena leader, Manohar Joshi: In my opinion, it will be better if BJP & Shiv Sena stay together. But both the parties don't want it at present. pic.twitter.com/fNtNRLIQF0— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआरआई) ने सोने की तस्करी पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। आठ दिसंबर को डीआरआई ने कोलकाता, रायपुर और मुंबई में तीन अलग-अलग ऑपरेशन चलाया।
10 दिसंबर 2019