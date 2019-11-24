शहर चुनें

मन की बात: 59वीं बार देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 08:23 AM IST
59वीं बार मन की बात करेंगे पीएम मोदी
59वीं बार मन की बात करेंगे पीएम मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज 59वीं बार मन की बात के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। इस महीने की शुरुआत में प्रधानमंत्री ने लोगों से कार्यक्रम के लिए अपने इनपुट साझा करने के लिए कहा था। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'इस महीने मन की बात 24 नवंबर को होगी। 1800-11-7800 नंबर डायल कीजिए और अपने संदेश को रिकॉर्ड कीजिए। इसके अलावा आप अपने सुझाव माईजीओवी और नमो एप पर भी साझा कर सकते हैं।'
mann ki baat narendra modi radio programme
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिग्विजय का ट्वीट- शरद पवार के उत्तराधिकारी की समस्या हल हो गई, बधाई सुप्रिया

पहले ट्वीट में दिग्विजय सिंह ने लिखा, 'महाराष्ट्र के नए उप-मुख्यमंत्री दो आपराधिक मामलों का सामना कर रहे हैं। अजीत पवार का एनसीपी छोड़ भाजपा का पल्ला पकड़ने का कारण समझे?'

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम से ‘सदमे’ में आए प्रोफेसर बीमार पड़े, मांगी छुट्टी

24 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

पुणे : आरपीएफ ने बचाई युवती की आबरू, बदमाश फरार

24 नवंबर 2019

IRCTC has started special Matarani Tour Package for Vaishno Devi pilgrims
India News

वैष्णो देवी तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए आईआरसीटीसी ने शुरू किया खास 'मातारानी टूर पैकेज'

24 नवंबर 2019

पीडीवी सहरुदा
India News

हैदराबाद : आठ साल की सहरुदा ने बनाए दो विश्व रिकार्ड, 20 मिनट में तोड़ीं 350 टाइल्स

24 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सरकारी के मुकाबले सात गुना ज्यादा महंगे पड़ते हैं निजी अस्पताल

24 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : अजित को झटका, शरद पवार के खेमे में लौटे नौ साथी विधायक

24 नवंबर 2019

Supreme Court to hear plea of Shivsena, NCP and Congress on Government Formation in Maharashtra
India News

शिवसेना, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई

24 नवंबर 2019

गंगा नदी
India News

India River Day : गंगा नदी बेसिन की सांस्कृतिक मैपिंग करवा रही केंद्र सरकार

24 नवंबर 2019

