Manipur: सुगनु में हिंसा के बाद सेना ने बढ़ाई तैनाती, भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

Manipur | Additional seven columns (5 of Assam Rifles & 2 of BSF) were re-deployed in the area to beef up ongoing area domination operations, ambushes & measures to prevent arson/ violence in past 48 hours. Operations are a result of extensive area domination by Security Forces…

और पढ़ें





सुगनु/सेरोउ इलाके में सेना और सुरक्षाबलों ने तलाशी अभियान चलाया था। इसी दौरान खुद को घिरता देख विद्रोहियों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। अब सैनिकों की तैनाती के बाद सघन तरीके से तलाशी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। वहीं हिंसा की घटनाओं को देखते हुए मणिपुर में 10 जून तक इंटरनेट पर बैन लगा दिया गया है। 3 मई को यह बैन लगा था, जिसे बढ़ाया गया है। — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023 सुगनु/सेरोउ इलाके में सेना और सुरक्षाबलों ने तलाशी अभियान चलाया था। इसी दौरान खुद को घिरता देख विद्रोहियों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। अब सैनिकों की तैनाती के बाद सघन तरीके से तलाशी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। वहीं हिंसा की घटनाओं को देखते हुए मणिपुर में 10 जून तक इंटरनेट पर बैन लगा दिया गया है। 3 मई को यह बैन लगा था, जिसे बढ़ाया गया है।

विज्ञापन