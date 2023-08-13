Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Manipur High Court asks state govt to find ways to restore mobile internet services suspended after violence

Manipur Violence: 'मणिपुर में मोबाइल इंटरनेट की बहाली का तलाशें रास्ता', हाईकोर्ट का राज्य सरकार को निर्देश

एजेंसी, इंफाल Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Sun, 13 Aug 2023 04:47 AM IST
सार

याचिकाकर्ताओं का कहना है कि अधिकारियों ने कुछ मोबाइल नंबरों को श्वेतसूची में डालकर मोबाइल इंटरनेट प्रतिबंध को हटाने के बारे में भौतिक परीक्षण किए हैं। सेवा प्रदाताओं की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, श्वेतसूची में शामिल नंबरों से भी कोई डाटा लीक नहीं हुआ है।

Manipur High Court asks state govt to find ways to restore mobile internet services suspended after violence
Manipur High Court - फोटो : Agency (File Photo)

विस्तार
Follow Us

मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से लोगों को मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं मुहैया कराने का रास्ता तलाशने को कहा है। हिंसक वारदात के चलते मणिपुर में तीन मई से इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी है। हाईकोर्ट मोबाइल इंटरनेट की बहाली की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई कर रहा है।



जस्टिस अहन्थेम बिमोल सिंह और जस्टिस ए गुनेश्वर शर्मा की पीठ ने निर्देश दिया कि राज्य प्राधिकारी, विशेष रूप से गृह विभाग चरणबद्ध तरीके से मोबाइल नंबरों को सूचीबद्ध करके इंटरनेट सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए तंत्र तैयार करने पर विचार करे। राज्य सरकार से 31 अगस्त को रिपोर्ट भी तलब की है। प्रदेश सरकार के वकील ने कहा कि ब्रॉडबैंड सेवाओं के माध्यम से इंटरनेट प्रदान करने पर प्रतिबंध हटाने के लिए पहले ही आदेश जारी किये जा चुके हैं।


याचिकाकर्ताओं ने कहा, अधिकारियों ने कुछ मोबाइल नंबरों को श्वेतसूची में डालकर मोबाइल इंटरनेट प्रतिबंध को हटाने के बारे में भौतिक परीक्षण किए हैं। सेवा प्रदाताओं की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, श्वेतसूची में शामिल नंबरों से भी कोई डाटा लीक नहीं हुआ है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed