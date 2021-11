मणिपुर हमला: उग्रवादियों के लिए तलाशी अभियान जारी, सीमा पर बढ़ाई जाएगी सुरक्षा

Manipur: The wreath-laying ceremony of Rifleman Khatnei Konyak of 46 Assam Rifles was held in Imphal today.

Imphal | Manipur CM N Biren pays floral tribute to Colonel Viplav Tripathi & three jawans who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Churachandpur y'day

Chhattisgarh: Raigarh MP Gomati Sai visited the residence of Colonel Viplav Tripathi who along with his wife and son lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Manipur.



"I demand that suitable assistance is provided to his family," she says. pic.twitter.com/LYEgQnA2BL