व्हाट्सअप जासूसी मामले में ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार को बताया जिम्मेदार

West Bengal CM on 'WhatsApp had given info to CERT-IN, a government agency in May about the breach of privacy': I know that govt is using Israel’s NSO Group to watch activities of politicians, media, judges & other important personalities. It is wrong, you cannot capture privacy. pic.twitter.com/u5ygQjHutU— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
चार नवंबर से 10 दिनों के दरमियान सुप्रीम कोर्ट चार मामलों पर फैसला सुनाएगी। इनमें अयोध्या भूमि विवाद, सबरीमाला मंदिर में महिलाओं का प्रवेश, चीफ जस्टिस ऑफिस को RTI के तहत लाना और राफेल केस शामिल हैं।
2 नवंबर 2019