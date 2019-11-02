व्हाट्सअप जासूसी मामले में ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार को बताया जिम्मेदार

व्हाट्सअप की निगरानी के मुद्दे पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला। ममता ने कहा कि सरकारी एजेंसी कंप्यूटर रिस्पांस टीम को गोपनीयता भंग होने की जानकारी मई में दी गई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मीडिया,जजों व अन्य महत्वपूर्ण हस्तियों की गतिविधियों की निगरानी के लिए इजरायली कंपनी एनएसओ ग्रुप का सहारा ले रही है। यह गलत है, आप किसी की गोपनीयता में दखल नहीं दे सकते हैं।

West Bengal CM on 'WhatsApp had given info to CERT-IN, a government agency in May about the breach of privacy': I know that govt is using Israel's NSO Group to watch activities of politicians, media, judges & other important personalities. It is wrong, you cannot capture privacy.