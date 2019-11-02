शहर चुनें

व्हाट्सअप जासूसी मामले में ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार को बताया जिम्मेदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 06:43 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी
ममता बनर्जी
व्हाट्सअप की निगरानी के मुद्दे पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला। ममता ने कहा कि सरकारी एजेंसी कंप्यूटर रिस्पांस टीम को गोपनीयता भंग होने की जानकारी मई में दी गई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मीडिया,जजों व अन्य महत्वपूर्ण हस्तियों की गतिविधियों की निगरानी के लिए इजरायली कंपनी एनएसओ ग्रुप का सहारा ले रही है। यह गलत है, आप किसी की गोपनीयता में दखल नहीं दे सकते हैं।
 
बता दें कि व्हाट्सएप हैकिंग मामले में हैकर्स ने लोगों को निशाने पर लेने के लिए अलग-अलग नंबर्स से अकाउंट्स बनाए थे जो कि ब्राजील, इजरायल, स्वीडन और इंडोनेशिया जैसे देशों में एक्टिव थे। व्हाट्सएप को हैक करने के लिए पिगासस ने व्हाट्सएप के सर्वर का इस्तेमाल किया। इसे लेकर देश में सियासी संग्राम छिड़ा हुआ है। 

 
mamta banerjee whatsapp israel west bengal cert-in ngo government media judge
