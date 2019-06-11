पश्चिम बंगाल: सीएम ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में आज लगेगी ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की नई मूर्ति

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee garlands the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme at the Hare School ground in College Street. Later in the day the bust will be re-installed at Vidyasagar College. pic.twitter.com/pSYLK2vHLP— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को स्वतंत्र पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया की याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के बाद उनकी रिहाई का आदेश दिया है।
11 जून 2019