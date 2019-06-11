शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mamata Banerjee garlands the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme

पश्चिम बंगाल: सीएम ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में आज लगेगी ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की नई मूर्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 01:38 PM IST
ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की मूर्ति को सीएम ममता ने पहनाया हार
ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की मूर्ति को सीएम ममता ने पहनाया हार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक कार्यक्रम में ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की मूर्ति को फूलों का हार पहनाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। ये कार्यक्रम कोलकाता के कॉलेज स्ट्रीट स्थित हरे स्कूल में आयोजित किया गया था। इसके बाद वह इश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर की मूर्ति का शिलान्यास करने कॉलेज तक पैदल जाएंगी। 
बता दें लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के दौरान पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) और भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच हिंसा हो गई थी। इसी दौरान 14 मई को कोलकाता में लगी ईश्वरचंद्र विद्यासागर की मूर्ति टूट गई थी। 

टीएमसी और भाजपा ने मूर्ति तोड़ने का आरोप एक-दूसरे पर लगाया था। अब उसी जगह यानी की कोलकाता के विद्यासागर कॉलेज में नई मूर्ति लगाई जाएगी। इसे पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में लगाया जाना है।

mamata banerjee garlands ishwar chandra vidyasagar ceremonial programme statue kolkata school ishwar chandra vidyasagar college ममता बनर्जी ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर मूर्ति ईश्वर चन्द्र विद्यासागर कॉलेज टीएमसी भाजपा
