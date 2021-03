मोदी Vs ममता: मेदिनीपुर में गरजीं दीदी, बोलीं- शेरनी हूं मैं, नहीं झुकाऊंगी अपना सिर

If any maoist, leftist or Congress' friend is here, I'll tell them don't vote for CPIM-they're BJP's Gadai, don't vote for Congress-they're BJP's Jagai & BJP is riotist Madhai. They (BJP) know Mamata Banerjee means people's energy & she'll fight along with people, not flee: WB CM pic.twitter.com/6S3dDIbajt