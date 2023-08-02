Congress: कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे की अहम बैठक, राहुल भी मौजूद

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पार्टी नेता राहुल गांधी ने पार्टी मुख्यालय में कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक की। कर्नाटक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डी.के. शिवकुमार 2024 के चुनावों के लिए चुनावी रणनीति पर चर्चा करने के लिए पार्टी नेतृत्व से मिलने कांग्रेस मुख्यालय पहुंचे।

#WATCH | Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi hold a meeting with leaders of Karnataka Congress at party HQ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wmu378KHYT