With your (party members & workers) blessings & cooperation we will once again win #Karnataka, your help is needed, the way BJP & RSS workers go door-to-door, the same way you also help us in Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge at Congress Plenary Session pic.twitter.com/MupGjZy5Ow— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में कांग्रेस के 84वें अधिवेशन का आयोजन दिल्ली में किया जा रहा है। जहां पूरे देश से आये पार्टी के हजारों कार्यकर्ता और वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद हैं
17 मार्च 2018