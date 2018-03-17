शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Mallikarjun Kharge called bjp and rss blood sucker of humanity in Congress Plenary Session

कांग्रेस अधिवेशन में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने BJP-RSS को बताया इंसानियत का लहू पीने वाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 12:23 PM IST
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस के 84वें अधिवेशन के दूसरे दिन देशभर से करीब 12 हजार कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता हिस्सा लेने के लिए पहुंचे हैं। इस अधिवेशन में सोनिया गांधी, मनमोहन सिंह समेत कांग्रेस के सभी बड़े नेता मौजूद हैं। इससे पहले राहुल ने ट्वीट करके बताया था कि वह इस अधिवेशन को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। अधिवेशन में अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि देश को बांटने की कोशिश की जा रही है लेकिन हमें देश को जोड़ने का काम करना है। उन्होंने मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि जो लोग तोड़ने का काम कर रहे हैं देश की जनता ही उन्हें इसका जवाब देगी।
राहुल गांधी के बाद कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। अपने भाषण में उन्होंने एक शायरी के जरिए मोदी सरकार पर ना केवल हमला किया बल्कि आरएसएस-भाजपा को लोगों का खून पीने वाला तक बताया। खड़गे ने कहा- तिमिर को रोशनी कहते हुए अच्छा नहीं लगता, मुझे गम को खुशी कहते हुए अच्छा नहीं लगता। लहू इंसानियत का जो दिन-रात पीते हैं, आरएसएस-बीजेपी के लोग उनको इंसान कहते हुए मुझे अच्छा नहीं लगता।

खड़गे ने कहा- आप सभी के आशीर्वाद और सहयोग से हम एक बार फिर कर्नाटक को जीत लेंगे। हमें आपकी मदद की जरूरत है। जिस तरह भाजपा और आरएसएस के कार्यकर्ता हर दरवाजे पर जा रहे हैं, ठीक उसी तरह आप भी करें और कर्नाटक में हमारी मदद करें। आज पूरे दिन कांग्रेस का अधिवेशन चलेगा। जिसमें बहुत से नेता कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करेंगे। इसके जरिए अगले साल यानी 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए इसके लिए सटीक रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।


RELATED

mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

irfan khan
Fitness

न्यूरो एंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से जूझ रहे हैं एक्टर इरफान खान, जानिए क्या है यह बीमारी

17 मार्च 2018

kapil sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा के शो पर इस वजह से आना चाहते हैं अजय देवगन, ट्वीट कर खोला राज

17 मार्च 2018

Mira Shahid
Bollywood

दूसरा बच्चा प्लान कर रहे हैं शाहिद और मीरा, इन तस्वीरों से अटकलें तेज

17 मार्च 2018

shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

VIDEO: श्रद्धा कपूर को आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि स्कूटी पर मुंह छुपाकर निकलना पड़ा

17 मार्च 2018

सुनील ग्रोवर
Television

एक बार फिर कपिल शर्मा ने दुखाया सुनील ग्रोवर का दिल, नए शो से जुड़ा है मामला

17 मार्च 2018

man using perfume
Fitness

अगर आपके पति को भी है परफ्यूम लगाने का शौक तो एक बार यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें

17 मार्च 2018

karan johar
Bollywood

बचपन में दोस्तों की इस हरकत से परेशान हो गए थे करण जौहर, अब बयां किया दर्द

17 मार्च 2018

sleeping on stomach
Fitness

अगर आप भी सोते हैं इस पोजिशन में तो हो जाएं सावधान, कहीं बाद में पछताना न पड़े

17 मार्च 2018

Rekha
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की 'रेखा मां' ने लिखा ऐसा खत, पढ़कर अमिताभ बच्चन भी हो जाएंगे भावुक

17 मार्च 2018

इरफान खान
Bollywood

इरफान खान के खुलासे के बाद आया डॉक्टर का बयान, जानें कितनी खतरनाक है उनकी बीमारी

17 मार्च 2018

Most Read

कांग्रेस महाअधिवेशन में सचिन पायलट
India News

कांग्रेस LIVE: सचिन पायलट बोले- 2019 में राहुल की अगुवाई में लहराएगा कांग्रेस का परचम

राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में कांग्रेस के 84वें अधिवेशन का आयोजन दिल्ली में किया जा रहा है। जहां पूरे देश से आये पार्टी के हजारों कार्यकर्ता और वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद हैं

17 मार्च 2018

opportunities for SP-BSP In Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly seat Bypolls
India News

सपा और बसपा के लिए कैराना-नूरपुर उपचुनाव में एक और मौका, बीजेपी के लिए होगी चुनौती

17 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

बदल गया राहुल गांधी के ट्विटर का पता, अब यहां मिलेंगे

17 मार्च 2018

Kamal Haasan said on Rajinikanth, Politics will divide us
India News

कमल हासन ने कहा- मेरी और रजनीकांत की दोस्ती में रोड़ा है राजनीति

17 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

बढ़ा राजनयिक विवाद, अब भारत सरकार की वेबसाइट्स को पाकिस्तान ने किया ब्लॉक

17 मार्च 2018

कैदी
India News

भारतीय जेलों में बंद कैदियों को पाकिस्तान ने पहचानने से किया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

BJP trying to convence shiv sena after TDP quits NDA alliance
India News

TDP के एनडीए से बाहर होने पर भाजपा में मची खलबली, शिवसेना को मनाने के लिए बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

16 मार्च 2018

Nirbhaya: Former Karnataka DGP controversial statement on mother asha devi
India News

पूर्व DGP बोले- 'निर्भया की मां की फिजिक से पता चलता है बेटी कितनी सुंदर रही होगी', मिला करारा जवाब

16 मार्च 2018

Mulayam seen different in the Lok Sabha after a long time
India News

लोकसभा में अरसे बाद बदले-बदले से दिखे मुलायम, पहली बार सदन में लगाई लाल टोपी

16 मार्च 2018

Old Indian Currency of 500 and 1000 notes use in Nepal
India News

नेपाल में आज भी धड़ल्ले से चलते हैं 500 और 1000 के पुराने नोट

15 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस महाधिवेशन में राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी पर लगाया सबसे बड़ा आरोप!

कांग्रेस के 84वें महाधिवेशन ने पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी पर जमकर हमला किया साथ ही अपनी तारीफें की।

17 मार्च 2018

मुफ्त शिक्षा 00:01:53

मुफ्त में बनना है डॉक्टर या इंजीनियर, तो यहां लें दाखिला!

17 मार्च 2018

NATIONAL ANTHEM 1:26

तो क्या राष्ट्रगान में इस्तेमाल हुए इस शब्द को हटाया जाएगा!

17 मार्च 2018

इरफ़ान खान 2:05

1 लाख में 5 को होती है अभिनेता इरफान खान वाली बीमारी,ऐसे होता है इलाज

16 मार्च 2018

संसद 1:39

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ आया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव तो ऐसी होगी संसद में सीटों की गणित

16 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Mallikarjun Kharge slams cm yogi and Deputy CM Maurya on gorakhpur by poll election results
India News

भाजपा की हार पर बोले खड़गे- खुद को भगवान समझने वाले योगी को अहंकार पड़ा भारी

14 मार्च 2018

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे बोले- लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने वाले कांग्रेस को पढ़ा रहे नैतिकता का पाठ

13 मार्च 2018

कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
India News

लोकपाल पर कांग्रेस ने लगाया अड़ंगा, विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर मिला आमंत्रण खड़गे ने ठुकराया 

1 मार्च 2018

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
India News

कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने पीएम मोदी को लोकपाल चयन पर कही यह बड़ी बात

1 मार्च 2018

Bhima Koregaon Violence in loksabha Mallikarjun Kharge said pm can't stay mum
India News

लोकसभा में गूंजा कोरेगांव हिंसा कांड, खड़गे बोले- ऐसे मामलों में PM बन जाते हैं मौनी बाबा

3 जनवरी 2018

मलिक्कार्जुन खड़गे
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के बयान पर खड़गे का पलटवार- चुनाव आते ही BJP नेता करते हैं राम मंदिर की बात

3 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.