Male Cuaght under Bus at karnataka, dragged 70 km

कर्नाटक में दर्दनाक हादसा, शव को 70 किमी तक घसीटती रही बस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:30 AM IST
Male Cuaght under Bus at karnataka, dragged 70 km
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
कर्नाटक की सड़क पर ऐसा हादसा हुआ जिसे सुनने के बाद आपके रोंगटे खड़े जाएंगे। कर्नाटक स्टेट ट्रांस्पोर्ट कॉर्पोरेशन की बस के साथ एक शव 70 किमी दूर तक फंसकर चलता गया। ड्राइवर का कहना है कि उसे इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी कि उसकी बस के साथ कोई शव फंसा है। पुलिस ने ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 

पुलिस ने आरोपी ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। शांतिनगर बस डिपो मोहिनुद्दीन पर काम करने वाला ड्राइवर कुन्नूर से बेंगलुरु के बीच नॉन एसी बस लेकर पहुंचा। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि मैसूर चन्नपटना रूट से गुजर रही थी तो बस से कुछ टकराने की आवाज आई। ड्राइवर के अनुसार उसने रिअर व्यू मिरर से देखा तो कुछ दिखाई नहीं दिया। उसे लगा कि बस से कोई पत्थर टकराया है और बस चलाना जारी रखा। 

बस रात के 2 बजकर 35 मिनट पर बेंगलुरु पहुंची, डिपो में बस खड़ी करके ड्राइवर सोने के लिए चला गया। अगले दिन बस को धोया जा रहा था तब लोगों की नजर पड़ी शव पर। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई। 

फिलहाल शव की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। बताया जा रहा है कि शव किसी 30 से 40 साल की उम्र के पुरुष का है। शव विक्टोरिया अस्पताल, बेंगलुरु में रखा गया है। KSRTC के अधिकारी के मुताबिक 200-300 मीटर तक शव घसीटने की घटना तो हमने पहले भी देखी लेकिन 70 किमी तक शव का घसीटा जाना, वाकई बेहद दर्दनाक है और पहले कभी नहीं सुना गया। 
karnataka road accident karnataka state road transport corporation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

