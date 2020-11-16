शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Malabar2020 Second phase of Exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November

मालाबार नौसेना अभ्यास : उत्तरी अरब सागर में कल से दूसरा चरण शुरू, चीन की चिंता बढ़ाने को ये चार देश दिखाएंगे ताकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 04:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मालाबार नौसेना अभ्यास
मालाबार नौसेना अभ्यास - फोटो : twitter : @indiannavy

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
चीन और पाकिस्तान सीमा पर जारी गतिरोध के बीच मंगलवार से मालाबार नौसेना अभ्यास का दूसरा चरण उत्तरी अरब सागर में शुरू होगा। मालाबार नौसेना अभ्यास में भारत, अमेरिका, जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया हिस्सा लेंगे। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national malabar 2020 northern arabian sea australia india japan united states government of india मालाबार सैन्य अभ्यास भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया जापान अमेरिका चीन china

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पटना पहुंचे अमित शाह
Bihar

कुछ देर में नीतीश कुमार का शपथग्रहण, शाह-नड्डा भी रहेंगे मौजूद

16 नवंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ और त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत केदारनाथ में फंस गए
Dehradun

भारी बर्फबारी की वजह से केदारनाथ में फंसे सीएम योगी और मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत, अभी भी मौसम खराब

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
2020 Mahindra Thar
Automobiles

आखिर क्यों ग्राहकों की ‘यार’ बन रही है नई Mahindra Thar, इन वजहों से हो रही है पॉपुलर

16 नवंबर 2020

कृष्णा अभिषेक, गोविंदा
Bollywood

गोविंदा के आने पर कृष्णा ने नहीं लिया कपिल के शो में हिस्सा, इस वजह से आई थी रिश्ते में दरार

16 नवंबर 2020

PVC AADHAAR CARD
Tip of the Day

पूरे परिवार के लिए चुटकियों में बनवाएं PVC आधार कार्ड, जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आसमान से बरसा तेल, सड़कों पर फिसलकर गिरे बाइक सवार, लोग हैरान

16 नवंबर 2020

winter season first snowfall in shimla kufri narkanda and manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, शिमला-मनाली में सर्दियों के मौसम का पहला हिमपात

16 नवंबर 2020

निवेश
Personal Finance

आज ही लें ये आठ संकल्प, आर्थिक रूप से होंगे मजबूत, वित्तीय संकट से रहेंगे दूर

16 नवंबर 2020

Delhi Government Jobs 2020: Top 3 job news today in Delhi, apply now online
Government Jobs

करना चाहते हैं दिल्ली में सरकारी नौकरी, ये हैं जॉब की तीन बड़ी खबरें

16 नवंबर 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर रहकर भी करोड़ों के मालिक हैं इन अभिनेत्रियों के भाई, जानें किस क्षेत्र में कायम है जलवा

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X