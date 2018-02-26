शहर चुनें

नीरव मोदी पर एक और गंभीर आरोप, नोटबंदी से पहले PNB में जमा किए थे करोड़ों रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 10:57 AM IST
Majeed Memon Claims that Nirav Modi deposit huge cash in pnb before demonitization
Nirav Modi, PNB Scam
पीएनबी घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही हैं। जांच एजेंसियों की छापेमारी और कार्रवाई के बीच हीरा कारोबारी के खिलाफ एक और आरोप लगा है। एनसीपी सांसद माजिद मेमन का दावा है कि नोटबंदी से पहले पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में नीरव मोदी ने 90 करोड़ रुपये जमा करवाए थे। एनसीपी सांसद ने एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए यह आरोप लगाया है। 
माजिद मेमन ने कहा कि साल 2017 में नोटबंदी के एलान से कुछ पहले पहले नीरव मोदी ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में 90 करोड़ रुपये जमा करवाए थे। उन्होंने संभावना जताते हुए यह भी कहा कि सोने-चांदी के बदले किसी मकसद से इतनी बड़ी रकम को बैंक में जमा करवाया गया होगा। 

मेमन ने कहा कि इस बात की जांच होनी चाहिए कि इसमें कितनी सच्चाई है। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर केंद्र सरकार और नीरव मोदी की मिलीभगत का शक जताते हुए लिखा कि एक रिपोर्ट में सामने आया है कि 8 नवंबर 2017 को नोटबंदी के ऐलान से कुछ देर पहले ही नीरव मोदी ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में 90 करोड़ रुपये कैश जमा कराया। इसको क्या समझा जाए। 
 


गौर हो कि नीरव मोदी ने फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से शपथ पत्र हासिल किया और उन्हीं शपथ पत्र के आधार पर कई बैंकों से लोन लिया। 11400 करोड़ के इस मामले में नीरव मोदी फरार हैं। जांच एजेंसियां उनके खिलाफ छापेमारी करके संपत्तियों को जब्त कर रही है।        

