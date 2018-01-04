Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Voilence Over Bhima-Koregaon battle celebration spread to Gujarat

गुजरात पहुंची महाराष्ट्र हिंसा की आंच, सूरत में ट्रेन रोकी और राजकोट में बस को फूंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 10:30 AM IST
Maharashtra Voilence Over Bhima-Koregaon battle celebration spread to Gujarat
Gujarat Violence
महाराष्ट्र में हुई जातीय हिंसा की आंच गुजरात पहुंच गई है। गुजरात के सूरत में भी हिंसा की घटनाएं देखने को मिली हैं। बुधवार को सूरत में दलित समुदाय के लोगों ने एक रैली निकाली और भाजपा कार्यालय के बाहर के नारेबाजी की। जानकारी के मुताबिक, सैकड़ों की संख्या में दलित समुदाय के लोग समस्त अंबेडकर समाज के बैनर तले एकत्र हुए थे। 

इसके अलावा उधना रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक ट्रेन के आगे धरना दिया और सड़क जाम कर दी। इसके मद्देनजर गुजरात में भी सुरक्षा को बढ़ा दिया गया है। साथ ही सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को अलर्ट पर डाल दिया गया है। वहीं न्यूज एजेंसी एनआई के मुताबिक, राजकोट जिले के धोराजी में बीती रात कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने बस को आग लगा दी।
 
इसके अलावा बुधवार को भीमा-कोरेगांव में हुई हिंसा के विरोध में भीमराव अंबेडकर के पोते प्रकाश अंबेडकर समेत करीब 250 दलित संगठनों ने राज्य बंद का आह्वान किया था ।बता दें कि पुणे में सोमवार को उस समय हिंसा भड़की भीम कोरेगांव में लोग शौर्य दिवस मना रहे थे। तभी दलितों और मराठा संगठन के लोगों के बीच हिंसा भड़क गई। हिंसा में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई और कई घायल हो गए थे। हिंसा के बाद मुंबई में जगह जगह प्रदर्शन हुए वहीं 100 से अधिक लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 
 
maharashtra voilence bhima-koregaon gujarat surat

