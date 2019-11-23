शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya Sule latest Whatsapp status says party and family splits

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रिया सुले ने वाट्सएप स्टेटस में लिखा- पार्टी और परिवार हुए अलग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 11:34 AM IST
शरद पवार-सुप्रिया सुले (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार-सुप्रिया सुले (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में काफी दिनों से चल रही सियासी रस्साकशी का अंजाम ऐसा होगा किसी ने दूर-दूर तक सोचा तक नहीं था। सभी को चौंकाते हुए भाजपा और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) ने शनिवार सुबह राज्य में सरकार बना ली है। देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री तो अजित पवार ने उप-मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। शरद पवार ने इस सियासी उलटफेर को अजीत पवार का निजी फैसला बताया है।
विज्ञापन
 


अब शरद पवार की बेटी और एनसीपी नेता सुप्रिया सुले ने वाट्सएप पर ऐसा स्टेटस डाला है जिससे लग रहा है कि परिवार दो हिस्सों में बंट गया है। उन्होंने लिखा, परिवार और पार्टी अलग हो गए हैं। उनके इस बयान की पुष्टि उनके कार्यालय ने भी की है। सुले का सामना जब पत्रकारों से हुआ तो वह काफी भावुक नजर आईं।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र में जो कुछ हुआ वो पहली बार नहीं है

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस ने एनसीपी पर लगाया विश्वासघात का आरोप, पवार बोले यह अजीत का फैसला

23 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बदले सियासी हालात पर कांग्रेस ने मुंबई में बुलाई बैठक, खड़गे और वेणुगोपाल होंगे मौजूद

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक उलटफेर को लेकर नेताओं ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी
India News

महाराष्ट्र: राज्य के सियासी उलटफेर को लेकर जानिए किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव व आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अलसुबह टूटा उद्धव ठाकरे का सीएम बनने का सपना

23 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सत्ता के लिए भतीजे ने चाचा को दिया धोखा, शरद पवार का लेना-देना नहीं: संजय राउत

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sharad pawar ajit pawar supriya sule devendra fadnavis
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

meme
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र उलटफेरः वायरल हो रहे मीम्स, यूजर बोले- कहीं भी सरकार बनानी हो शाह से करें संपर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सत्ता के लिए भतीजे ने चाचा को दिया धोखा, शरद पवार का लेना-देना नहीं: संजय राउत

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

Live: महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, फडणवीस फिर बने मुख्यमंत्री, अजित पवार डिप्टी सीएम

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सुप्रिया सुले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार और सुप्रिया सुले के शपथग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थित न होने के क्या हैं मायने

23 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो बने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को किताबें लिखने का भी शौक

23 नवंबर 2019

Raza Murad
Bollywood

जीनत अमान के साथ इस सीन को करने में फूल गए थे रजा मुराद के हाथ पैर, छूने से भी कर दिया था इंकार

23 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले बिग बॉस से बाहर हुए खेसारीलाल यादव, इस वजह से होना पड़ा बेघर

23 नवंबर 2019

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Television

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के फैंस को लगा बड़ा झटका, इस एक्ट्रेस ने शो को कहा अलविदा

23 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन पर पड़ रहा तीन राज्यों की राजनीति का असर

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Maharashtra CM Chair
India News

शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी को भनक तक नहीं लगी और भाजपा ले उड़ी सीएम की कुर्सी

राजनीति ने एक बार फिर अपना रंग दिखाया है। पर्दे पर चल रही फिल्म से ज्यादा बड़ी पर्दे के पीछे की पिक्चर हो गई। शिवसेना, एनसीपी, कांग्रेस टॉपती रह गई और भाजपा मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी लेकर उड़ गई।

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अजित पवार
India News

बीजेपी के साथ सरकार बनाने को लेकर बोले शरद पवार कहा- ये फैसला एनसीपी का नहीं

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: फडणवीस ने बताया राज्य में रातों-रात कैसे बनी भाजपा-अजित सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
India News

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा-अजीत सरकार पर भड़की कांग्रेस, कहा- जनादेश से हुआ विश्वासघात

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

शरद पवार बोले- महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन से लेना-देना नहीं, उद्धव संग करेंगे प्रेस कांफ्रेंस

23 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना पर भारी पड़ा पवार का 'पावर गेम', भाजपा के साथ मिलकर बना ली सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुबह 5.47 बजे हटा राष्ट्रपति शासन, आठ बजे फडणवीस ने ली सीएम पद की शपथ

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

Live: महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, फडणवीस फिर बने मुख्यमंत्री, अजित पवार डिप्टी सीएम

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सुप्रिया सुले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार और सुप्रिया सुले के शपथग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थित न होने के क्या हैं मायने

23 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो बने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बीजेपी के साथ सरकार बनाने को लेकर बोले शरद पवार कहा- ये फैसला एनसीपी का नहीं

महाराष्ट्र में बीजेपी और एनसीपी ने मिलकर सरकार बना ली। शरद पवार ने साफ कहा कि ये फैसला एनसीपी का नहीं, अजित पवार का है। उन्होंने कहा कि अजित पवार ने पार्टी तोड़ दी।

23 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-अजित पवार 1:25

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना पर भारी पड़ा पवार का 'पावर गेम', भाजपा के साथ मिलकर बना ली सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:09

महाराष्ट्र के अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे उद्धव ठाकरे,शरद पवार ने कहा बनी सहमती

22 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:04

'पागलपंती' की स्क्रीनिंग में दिखा जॉन अब्राहम का जबरदस्त क्रेज

22 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:06

IND vs BAN: 5000 रन बनाने वाले टेस्ट कप्तान बने विराट कोहली

22 नवंबर 2019

Related

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को किताबें लिखने का भी शौक

23 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

23 नवंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर में सुधर रहे हालात, पर जम्मू में पटरी पर नहीं आ रहा कारोबार

23 नवंबर 2019

कपड़े के गोदाम से निकलता धुआं
India News

दक्षिण मुंबई में कपड़े के गोदाम में लगी आग पर पाया गया काबू, कोई हताहत नहीं

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक भी अंग्रेजी में करेंगे बात, अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय देगा प्रशिक्षण

23 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी ने जिस आदिवासी पति-पत्नी की प्रशंसा की, पंचायत ने उसे गांव से निकाला

23 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited