शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: Senior bjp leaders meet at devendra fadnavis residence

देवेंद्र फडणवीस के आवास पर भाजपा नेताओं का मंथन, बड़े एलान की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मुंबई Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 06:02 PM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने में रोड़ा बन रही शिव सेना से रार के बीच आज भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से उनके मुंबई आवास पर मुलाकात की। 
विज्ञापन
 
मुलाकात के बाद महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कहा, 'भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन को जनादेश मिला है। जनादेश का सम्मान करते हुए हम सरकार बनाएंगे। शिवसेना के किसी भी प्रस्ताव के लिए भाजपा के दरवाजे अभी भी खुले हुए हैं।'
 
वहीं, सुधीर मुनगंटीवार ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने पर हमारी व्यापक चर्चा हुई। सरकार बनाने के लिए हम शिवसेना की प्रतीक्षा करेंगे लेकिन सरकार केवल हमारी होगी । सरकार बनाने में कोई 'अगर' या 'लेकिन' का मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा। आपको किसी भी समय सूचना मिल सकती है कि हम सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं। 

  
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: शिवसेना के तेवर सख्त, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस नेताओं की राज्यपाल से मुलाकात

5 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना नेता किशोर तिवारी
India News

शिवसेना नेता का भागवत को पत्र- गडकरी को भेजें, दो घंटे में सुलझा देंगे मामला

5 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सस्पेंस बरकार, संजय राउत का भाजपा पर वार कहा- शिवसेना ही बनाएगी सरकार

5 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
devendra fadanvis
India News

शाह-फडणवीस और सोनिया-पवार की मुलाकात के बाद भी नहीं सुलझी महाराष्ट्र की गुत्थी, भाजपा ने चला आखिरी दांव

5 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिले संजय राउत
India News

राज्यपाल से मिले संजय राउत, कहा- सरकार नहीं बनने पर शिवसेना जिम्मेदार नहीं

4 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र गतिरोध: मराठी प्रकाशन ने शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत को बताया 'बेताल'

4 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
devendra fadnavis chandrakant patil sudhir mungantiwar bjp shiv sena mumbai bjp president
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: शिवसेना के तेवर सख्त, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस नेताओं की राज्यपाल से मुलाकात

5 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस कर रही प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

LIVE: विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त ने की धरना खत्म करने की अपील, पुलिसकर्मी हटने को तैयार नहीं

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रदर्शन करते दिल्ली पुलिस के कर्मचारी
India News

31 साल पहले भी दिल्ली पुलिस से भिड़े थे वकील, IPS किरण बेदी ने करवा दिया था लाठीचार्ज

5 नवंबर 2019

अंडर-19 टीम
Cricket News

U-19 World Cup जीतने वाली विराट कोहली की टीम के बाकी खिलाड़ी किस हाल में हैं?

5 नवंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

सेल्फी खिंचवाने को लेकर फैन के साथ रानू मंडल ने की बदतमीजी, बोलीं- 'आपने छुआ कैसे?

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस को याद आईं किरण बेदी
Delhi NCR

किरण बेदी को क्यों याद कर रहे हैं सड़कों पर उतरे पुलिसवाले, 31 साल पुरानी है वजह

5 नवंबर 2019

Kapil, Salman and Amitabh
Television

कपिल से अमिताभ-सलमान को भारी नुकसान, टॉप पांच से बाहर, देखें TRP की पूरी लिस्ट

5 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या मामला: कभी भी आ सकता है फैसला, केंद्र ने यूपी भेजे चार हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

वकील अंकल! मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं, सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं, लेकिन आप तो...

5 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान ने भारत से भागे डकैत भूपत को दी थी पनाह
World

भारत से भागे डाकू को पाकिस्तान ने दी थी पनाह, पत्नी ने छोड़ दिया था सिंदूर लगाना

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले का वक्त करीब, यूपी भेजे गए 4 हजार जवान

अयोध्या मामले में फैसले को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार यूपी में 4 हजार जवान भेजे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई पूरी कर चुका है। लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि जल्दी ही फैसला आ सकता है। अयोध्या और आसपास की सुरक्षा को कड़ा किया जा रहा है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली के पहले कोतवाल
India News

क्या दिल्ली के पहले कोतवाल को जानते हैं आप, तीन-तीन सुल्तान थे ईमानदारी के मुरीद

5 नवंबर 2019

delhi police protest
India News

दिल्ली पुलिस की मदद न करने के पीछे कौन सी थी 'मजबूरियां', क्यों नहीं टूटी सरकार की नींद?

5 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Police Protest
India News

महिला पुलिसकर्मियों ने संभाल रखा है मोर्चा, बोलीं- हमें भी आत्मरक्षा का अधिकार

5 नवंबर 2019

Shatrughan Sinha
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने नोटबंदी को बताया तुगलकी फरमान, कहा- विरोध की चुकाई कीमत

5 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस की मुश्किलें
India News

ना कोई छुट्टी, ना काम के घंटे तय, ऐसी है कानून के रखवाले पुलिसवालों की दास्तां

5 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम
India News

100 रुपये किलो तक पहुंच सकते हैं प्याज के दाम

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दुनिया में बिना विज्ञान और तकनीक के तरक्की करने वाला कोई भी देश नहीं : पीएम मोदी

5 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Police Protest
India News

70 के दशक में CRPF ने वर्दी को लेकर किया था दिल्ली पुलिस जैसा आंदोलन, बुलानी पड़ी थी सेना

5 नवंबर 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री येदियुरप्पा बोले- बाढ़ के 100 दिन 'अग्निपरीक्षा' के समान

5 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले का वक्त करीब, यूपी भेजे गए 4 हजार जवान

अयोध्या मामले में फैसले को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार यूपी में 4 हजार जवान भेजे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई पूरी कर चुका है। लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि जल्दी ही फैसला आ सकता है। अयोध्या और आसपास की सुरक्षा को कड़ा किया जा रहा है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

5 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 1:08

100 रुपये किलो तक पहुंच सकते हैं प्याज के दाम

5 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 2:57

विराट के 31वें जन्मदिन पर जानें उनके 31 रिकॉर्ड्स

5 नवंबर 2019

ब्लास्ट 3:06

मणिपुर के इंफाल में आईईडी ब्लास्ट का सीसीटीवी फुटेज, 4 दिन में हुए 2 धमाके

5 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:16

रानू पर चढ़ा कामयाबी का सुरूर, कहा- मुझे छुआ कैसे? मै स्टार हूं...

5 नवंबर 2019

Related

शशिकला
India News

तमिलनाडु ः शशिकला की 1600 करोड़ की संपत्ति बेनामी संपत्ति एक्ट में जब्त

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

महंगी हो सकती हैं दवाएं, नियम बदला तो हर साल 10 फीसदी बढ़ेगी कीमत

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
India News

गुजरात के विवादास्पद आतंकवाद विरोधी कानून को राष्ट्रपति की मिली मंजूरी

5 नवंबर 2019

ब्लास्ट
India News

मणिपुर के इंफाल में आईईडी ब्लास्ट का सीसीटीवी फुटेज, 4 दिन में हुए 2 धमाके

5 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी व मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक

5 नवंबर 2019

मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी के आवास पर बैठक
India News

अयोध्या फैसले से पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी के घर हुई बैठक, आरएसएस नेता और मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु हुए शामिल

5 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited