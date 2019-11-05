देवेंद्र फडणवीस के आवास पर भाजपा नेताओं का मंथन, बड़े एलान की तैयारी

Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra President after party meeting: People have given mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance,we'll honour that mandate & form govt. Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal. BJP's doors are always open for Shiv Sena. https://t.co/22hb25VeWE pic.twitter.com/T5Upqia3Y2— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP: We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/22hb25VeWE pic.twitter.com/eAHhD3iEPf— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अयोध्या मामले में फैसले को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार यूपी में 4 हजार जवान भेजे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई पूरी कर चुका है। लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि जल्दी ही फैसला आ सकता है। अयोध्या और आसपास की सुरक्षा को कड़ा किया जा रहा है। देखिए रिपोर्ट
5 नवंबर 2019