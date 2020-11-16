महाराष्ट्र : अदालत ने समीत ठक्कर को जमानत दी, उद्धव ठाकरे पर विवादित टिप्पणी करने को लेकर हुई थी गिरफ्तारी

Maharashtra: Sameet Thakkar granted bail by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25 thousand.— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
He was arrested on 24th October for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.
