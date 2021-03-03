शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut says department will not use any Chinese equipment from now on

महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री का एलान, अब चीनी उपकरणों का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेगा विभाग

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 08:21 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत
महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत ने बुधवार को एलान किया कि अब से उनका विभाग किसी भी चीनी उपकरण का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेगा। राउत ने कहा कि मांग और आपूर्ति के आधार पर लोड डिस्पैच संतुलित करने वाली पर्यवेक्षी नियंत्रण और डाटा अधिग्रहण (SCADA) इकाई चीन, ब्रिटेन और आठ अन्य स्थानों से ट्रोजन हॉर्स मालवेयर का प्रवेश दिखाती है। आठ जीबी डाटा चोरी हुआ था। अब से हमारा विभाग चीन में बने किसी भी उपकरण का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

